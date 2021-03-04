At least five criminals “heavily armed” They entered to rob the home of César Milani and the former head of the Army denounced that behind the incident “there are personnel from a security force.”

The criminals surprised the soldier at the door of his house located at 3600 O’Higgins Street, in the town of San Isidro, and together with his wife they were locked in a dressing room to escape.

“I’m not sure it was planned to this house, or broadcast, yes I think they were not improvised people“, he affirmed in declarations to the press.

The incident occurred two days ago when at the door of his home he was surprised and forced to enter. “They were trained personnel who always had their weapons down, thick caliber, 40, 45, 9 millimeters “, he remarked on several occasions.

The criminals stole two weapons, money, watches, a gold chain and a bag of silver that we had, they stayed around the house for twenty minutes and left in the support vehicles that were outside.

César Milani was appointed in 2013 as Chief of the Army General Staff and was denounced for crimes against humanity. Photo: Adrián Lugones.

“I saw the recordings of the vehicles when they entered and the security cameras registered movements of entry and exit. I do not want to assure one thing with which I do not have absolute proof, but I say that you could tell it was trained staff“, he remarked on several occasions.

Milani asked the security forces to whom he contributed identikits of two of the criminals and the videos of the security cameras to take action on the matter, because he provided them with all the necessary material.

“‘For me they are policemen, the neighbor told me. I do not know. The behavior and the way they unfolded was that of trained people. They weren’t rookies. One had two weapons, always down, they never pointed at us, they never pushed us, or hit us, “said the former army chief this morning.

Milani was appointed by Cristina Kirchner as chief of the Army General Staff in 2013 and was in charge until 2015. After his appointment, he was denounced for crimes against humanity during the last military dictatorship.

The case for the disappearance of the soldier Alberto Agapito Ledo was acquitted by the Justice. Although the conscript’s family demanded that the Federal Chamber of Criminal Cassation annul the “arbitrary” acquittal issued by the federal oral court of Tucumán and sentence him to 6 years in prison.

In October 2020, the Buenos Aires federal judge Marcelo Martínez de Giorgi dismissed him in a case for alleged illegal spying on opponents, initiated by a journalist.

JPE