In a single trip, on the train from Milan-Cadorna to Saronno, between the outward and return journey, they allegedly harassed at least four women with groping and heavy comments. But only the last two immediately reported the incident and the railway police managed to stop them.

A 24-year-old Tunisian boy was arrested on charges of sexual assault and a 16-year-old was reported for sexual assault. Subsequent investigations revealed that there were actually more victims. Among them was a young TikToker who, in tears, reported on social media the violence she suffered during the outward journey in a video that bounced around the web, in which she recounts all the “insecurity” in Milan. However, she did not report the incident to the police, who were only able to intervene later, when the first complaint arrived during the return journey. And, only in the morning, a third woman came forward, but it is not excluded that the episodes committed by the two attackers were many more.

The script is more or less always the same: groping of private parts, then insults. They also threw objects at the last two victims, hitting them but fortunately without injuring them. In a panic, the girls alerted the Polfer officers, who located the two boys in Cadorna and, with difficulty, managed to stop them. After the validation interrogation, the investigating judge ordered the adult to remain in his home. But the investigations are continuing to reconstruct and establish how many assaults they committed before the last episode and the complaint.