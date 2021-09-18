THE TRUTH Murcia Saturday 18 September 2021, 11:49

The parish of Our Lady of the Incarnation of Churra was the object, in the early hours of this Saturday, of a

theft of jewels from the Patroness of the Murcian district. As explained by sources close to the investigation,

the assailants even broke the Virgin’s finger in order to get a ring. In addition, they stole an amount of money that has not yet been determined. After learning of the theft, the parish priest notified the Local Police of Murcia. The agents are investigating the events to try to find those responsible for the looting as soon as possible.

In 2018 this temple was already the victim of another jewelery theft. Also on that occasion, the parish priest confirmed the theft of the Virgin’s earrings, bracelets and necklace, whose figure was broken by several fingers and damaged her arms and legs. The perpetrator turned out to be a neighbor who was arrested shortly thereafter after coming to return the loot.