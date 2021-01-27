A man was killed by a bullet in the abdomen after being assaulted by two criminals when he went with his wife to work in González Catán.

The incident occurred around 6 in the morning on Tuesday on Riglos Street when the victim, identified as Rodrigo Adrián Ruíz (31), he was going along with his wife, Estela Maris Fernández, towards Route 3 in that town of La Matanza.

The couple was surprised by two armed youths who stole their backpacks and Ruiz’s cell phone and wallet. According to the account of a witness, for unknown reasons, in the escape the criminals fired at the couple and one of the projectiles hit Ruíz’s abdomen.

The sources pointed to Telam that the man was rushed by his wife to the Unit for Prompt Attention (UPA) 24, located at kilometer 29 of Route 3, where it was determined that the victim had “a wound caused by a firearm projectile in the region left abdominal “.

The man was referred to the Hospital Simply Evita de González Catán, where he finally died as a result of the injury received, the sources added.

The case was in charge of the prosecutor Gastón Duplaá, head of the Functional Unit of Instruction (UFI) thematic of Homicides of La Matanza, who classified the fact as “homicide criminis causa”, that is, that crime that is committed to hide another crime, in this case theft.

Investigators are currently engaged in collecting witness testimonies and are looking for security cameras in the area.