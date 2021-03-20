A driver of a travel application was shot this Friday night in Flores by two thieves who they tried to steal his car. He was shot in the abdomen and taken by residents of the area to the Piñero hospital, where he had to undergo emergency surgery.

The robbery occurred in Baldomero Fernández Moreno at 3400, on the border with Parque Avellaneda. The police arrived at that place after a call to 911 and found an injured man, with his hands on his chest, who was boarded a truck. The patrolman decided to escort the vehicle that was transporting the victim to the hospital.

According to sources of the case Telam, the victim has 30 years and I was working as a driver for the Didi travel app. I had gone to the place to look for a passenger who works as a caregiver for a woman in a house in the area.

While waiting for the woman to leave, he was surprised by two armed robbers who tried to steal his car and shot him. Then they ran away, taking nothing.

The victim, whose identity was not disclosed, was shot in the abdomen. This Friday night he was subjected to a surgical intervention at the Piñero hospital.

Drivers in danger

It is not the first case in which a driver of a travel app is a victim of insecurity. In August of last year, Iván Jaras (29), an Uber driver, was killed by thieves in Laferrere, La Matanza district.

Iván Jaras was 29 years old and was assassinated in Laferrere. Two days ago he had hired the white Chevrolet Corsa to play Uber because his car was broken. (Facebook)

The young man was attacked by thieves who pretended to be passengers and they killed him with a bullet in the neck to steal his cell phone and the car he worked with, a Chevrolet Corsa. He had rented it a few days before, because hers was broken.

After the crime, they left the body on a street in the area. “They threw it like they killed a dogI don’t know what to call him, he was a worker, “Sergio, his father, lamented.

Three suspects were arrested for the murder: two teenagers aged 16 and 17, and a 25 year old. They fell when they wanted to sell the victim’s car stereo.