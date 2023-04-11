Quintana Roo.- The Quintana Roo prosecutor, Óscar Montes de Oca, confirmed during a press conference the murdered businessman from Monterrey David González Cuéllar during an assault happened this Monday inside a Starbucks cafeteria in Tulum.

According to the official, the businessman originally from Monterrey was injured with a firearm when he refused to be stripped of a watch valued at 250 thousand pesos. His escort managed to injure one of the alleged perpetrators while trying to repel the attack.

David González Cuéllar died inside the well-known cafeteriawhile the alleged offender who was injured moved by his own means to a nearby hospital.

According to official sources, there are three people arrested for this crime, who are allegedly engaged in the theft of luxury watches.

The Quintana Roo prosecutor revealed the existence of several gangs that rob clients of luxury restaurants and hotels to appropriate valuables.

"The Hotel Zone is where there are the most cases, but they are in all the luxury restaurants in the city, it is a well-studied structure, they have a selection of victims, there is a division of tasks, some observe, others execute," said the official.