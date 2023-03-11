Guadalajara Zoo celebrates 35 years with gifts

Guadalajara Jalisco.- A homeless man was beaten by a group of subjectsfor no reason this in the Santa María neighborhood.

The Guadalajara Police Station arrived at the intersection of Puerto Melaque and San Gaspar streets, due to a report of a beaten man.

Upon arrival, they located an assaulted subject of approximately 40 years, for which they requested the presence of municipal medical services.

The Red Cross paramedics reviewed the subject who presented injuries to the face and skull and They were taken to an aid station.

There is no further information on the aggressors.according to the Night Watch media.



