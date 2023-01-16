The gang of thieves that has been causing a wave of robberies in the Campo de Cartagena region since the middle of last December does not give up. The last assault of the three hooded men was committed this Sunday night in a company dedicated to the production, handling and distribution of fruit and vegetable products from farms, in the Pacheco town of San Cayetano.

The group took advantage of the fact that the security guard began a tour of the facilities to enter the premises around 11:30 p.m., jumping a perimeter fence and breaking the main gate using a shear. Once inside, they went to the top floor where the company’s offices are located. However, they did not manage to steal anything, since the alarm was activated and they fled in a car, an Audi brand and ranchera type, which is being sought by the Civil Guard and local police. “They did not have time to take anything. Hearing the alarm go off, the security guard came. In addition, there was a Civil Guard patrol nearby, and they went to the place immediately, although they were not able to stop them, ”explains the company manager.

Sources close to the case suspect that it is the same group that has committed more than a dozen robberies at gas stations, shops and companies for a month and that has sown fear and indignation among the residents of the municipalities in the area, especially to the residents of Torre Pacheco, where most of the assaults took place.

For a week, both the Benemérita and the different local police forces of the region’s town halls have redoubled surveillance with checkpoints in the area. The wide area to be covered, however, and the gang’s presumed knowledge of the numerous transit routes is making it difficult to capture its members. Not surprisingly, it is an extensive territory with numerous farms and small roads that cross the region.

Last week there were at least three robberies in establishments, two on Monday at the ITV in Balsapintada and at a pharmacy in Torre Pacheco, and the last one, last Saturday, at a grocery store of Arab origin, in the polygon of Roldan. Likewise, last Wednesday one of the stolen cars, a Hyundai Tucson, which the hooded men used in various assaults, was found burned on a plot of Torre Pacheco.