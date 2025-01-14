The Civil Guard is looking for three hooded men following the episode of “extreme violence” that occurred early in the morning in an isolated house in the municipality of Meis

01/14/2025



Updated at 12:15 p.m.





The Civil Guard is looking for three men who assaulted a couple in Meis (Pontevedra) this morning to rob them, at gunpoint and spraying the woman with gasoline.

As reported by the subdelegate of the Government in Pontevedra, Abel Losada, the event occurred early this morning, around 5:30 a.m., when the couple, in their 50s, were leaving their house on their way to work.

They were approached outside their home, forced to enter it again. They put zip ties on them and forced them to hand over any money they had at their home, which is located in an isolated area, which facilitated the commission of these acts.

Both the man and the woman were "brutally beaten" and she was also doused with gasoline. She was also threatened with a gun; it is not yet known if it was real or simulated. At this time both are admitted to a hospital to recover from the injuries suffered.









«The events have occurred with extreme violence and do not have recent precedents nor do they fit the parameters of similar crimes in home robberies in recent years in the province. This is the reason why the Civil Guard has set up an extensive search device throughout the Arousa region,” reported the subdelegate.

Losada has also pointed out that the suspects appear to be of Spanish nationality.