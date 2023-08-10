Sources in Ecuador confirmed to EL TIEMPO that Fernando Villavicencio, candidate for the presidency of that country, was assassinated this Wednesday after an electoral rally.

As it became known, the presidential candidate of the Construye lista 25 movement died after a political event that was taking place at the Anderson College Coliseum in Quito, the Ecuadorian capital.

The event occurred around 6 pm (local time)and according to some versions other people were injured, although at the moment there is no official report.

Local media report that the Ecuadorian Police have already mounted an operation to locate those responsible for the event, which shocked Ecuador, at a critical moment for security in that country, a few days after extraordinary elections.

In fact, Villavicencio, according to the most recent polls, was the second in the intention to vote.

Of the eight presidential candidates, the intention to vote is led by the lawyer Luisa González (26.6%), the only woman on the list and close to former president Rafael Correa (2007-2017), according to the most recent Cedatos survey. She was followed by Villavicencio, a journalist by profession, with 13.2%

They are followed by the indigenous lawyer Yaku Pérez (12.5%) and the economist and former vice president Otto Sonnenholzner (7.5%).

(Developing)