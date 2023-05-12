On the night of this Thursday, May 11, the death of the journalist was reported, Gerardo Torres Renteria, who worked as a cameraman and reporter for the Telemundo news network.

The news was confirmed by local media, which reported that the correspondent was murdered at his home in the Icacos colony At the port of Acapulco Guerrero.

According to the versions of the local press. It would have been armed men who broke into the private home of Gerardo Torres to commit the crime and after that they fled in an unknown direction.

In accordance with The sun of Mexico It was through a call to the 911 emergency lines that the Secretary of Public Security was notified, who upon arrival confirmed the death of a man from various gunshot wounds.

Relatives of the journalist were the ones confirmed that the victim of the attack was Gerardo Torres Rentería, a well-known media correspondent in the region.

Rentería also worked as a cameraman for Televisa Acapulco and Tv Azteca Guerrero and at the time of his murder the journalist was 59 years old.

The fact has been lamented by the XXV Delegation of the National Union of Press Editors (SNRP)who also wished prompt resignation to the journalist’s family.