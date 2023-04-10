The National Police of Peru (PNP) reported that this Sunday The Asháninka indigenous leader Santiago Contoricón was assassinated in his Puerto Ocopa communitybelonging to the jungle region of Junín.

As they explained on their Twitter account, a homicide team has moved to the province of Satipo to “support the investigations into the murder of the indigenous leader.”

In turn, the ministries of Culture, Justice and the Interior also participate in the clarification of the facts.

#PNPInforma 📷| A specialized team of agents from the Homicide Division of the #Dirincri was sent to #satipo-Junín to support the investigations into the murder of the indigenous leader of the Asháninka ethnic group, Santiago Camilo Contoricón Antúnez. pic.twitter.com/BTfNUsXw3t – National Police of Peru (@PoliciaPeru) April 9, 2023

“The great Asháninka nation is in mourning for the unexpected departure of a great Asháninka leader. Rest in peace, brother and friend Santiago Contoricón Antunez”wrote his group on social networks.

Contoricón was a leader of his community, Puerto Ocopa, which is located on Río Tambowithin the province of Satipo, an area belonging to the Valley of the Apurímac, Ene and Mantaro (Vraem) rivers, the largest coca account in Peru.

He left an indelible mark on his community and in the fight for the rights of indigenous peoples.

In life he was mayor of Río Tambo, regional councilor of Junín, was part of the Self-Defense Committee of his community and fought to improve security in his area, since various towns in Vraem have to live with the presence of narco-terrorists, the remnant of Shining Path.

“We hope to find comfort in the memories and legacy of Santiago Contoricón Antunez, who undoubtedly left an indelible mark on his community and in the fight for the rights of indigenous peoples,” the message of condolences continued.

According to local media reports, the leader was shot to death at his home in Puerto Ocopa on Saturday nightand the authors fled on a motorcycle.

📍 Last night the renowned Asháninka leader Santiago Contoricón Antúnez was assassinated. According to the first investigations, two subjects went to his house in the district of Río Tambo, province of Satipo (Junín), and one of them shot him in the head. 📸Mario Luis Llanco🧵 pic.twitter.com/u0pwmVUNvz – OjoPúblico (@Ojo_Publico) April 9, 2023

During this Sunday, social networks witnessed numerous messages of condolences for the murder of Contoricón, very popular in his region, but also in protest against the state’s lack of protection for this type of figures, who face great dangers for defending their territory. of illegal activities.

