Although América defeated Millonarios on date 14 of the BetPlay League, the scarlet box and Colombian soccer have nothing to celebrate.

On this Saturday afternoon, Miller Stiven Falla, 15, a member of the Andino Fútbol Club, the América de Cali franchise in Bogotá, was murdered by two thieves in the Patio Bonito neighborhood, in the town of Kennedy.

All for a cell phone

According to his father, Jhon Falla, the minor was killed “for stealing his cell phone.”

“When he lifted his shirt to give the phone to the criminals, one of them shot him in the abdomen. My son fell to the ground and stared at one of the companions who accompanied him. ‘Don’t worry, nothing happens’, he told him. Then, his eyes closed”the anguished father told ‘Caracol’.

“My son was taken to the Western Clinic, but he arrived without vital signs”he concluded.

In dialogue with Leonardo Ballesteros, from ‘CityTV’, the father gave more details of what happened.

“The saddest thing is that, according to the girls, Miller at no time objected to handing over the cell phone. Out of sheer joy they shot him…”he stated.

The last message that the young man would have received before being murdered was a reminder from his father that “he had a game on Sunday.”

“Will you take me tomorrow?” asked the minor.

“God willing,” commented the father.

The authorities announced that they are already working on the investigation of the case.

Pronouncement of America de Cali

Tulio Gómez, America’s largest shareholder. Photo: Santiago Saldarriaga/THE TIME

Just hours after the unfortunate event was known, Tulio Gómez, the largest shareholder of América de Cali, condemned what happened with a message on his social networks.

“These damn thieves murdered a child for stealing a cell phone, it was from the branch of America Andino in Bogotá, they should shoot all those murderers”Gomez noted.

Statement by the Minister of Defense

Diego Molano, Minister of Defense Photo: Ministry of Defence.

This Monday, Diego Molano, Minister of Defense, spoke on social networks about the murder of Falla.

“The death of the young athlete Miller Stiven Falla at the hands of bandits for stealing his cell phone in Bogotá will not go unpunished. Condolences to his family. I gave instructions to the National Police to capture those responsible, that a severe penalty be applied under the #CitizenSecurity Law”he expressed.

