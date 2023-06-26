They assassinate a fan of Atlético Nacional after the final against Millonarios in Bogotá

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
AUTOPLAY
The young man was a victim after a fight with a knife in front of supposed fans of Millionaires.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
A 24-year-old Atlético Nacional fan, identified as Juan Sebastián Cobiativa, was murdered in Bogotáafter the final that his team lost to Millonarios at the El Campín stadium, after a fight with alleged fans of the Albiazul team in the Suba Rincón neighborhood.
This was announced this Monday by the journalist Edward Porras, from ‘Caracol TV’.
Nacional fan, assassinated by Millonarios fans in Bogotá
According to the report of his relatives, Cobiativa was assassinated after an argument in a bar in Bogotá.
The Atlético Nacional fan would have been attacked by at least six people, after a fight broke out with Millonarios fans.
“He was attacked by more than eight people with a knife and a machete, with cruelty they took him ahead. They ended his life, and not only his, but also the peace of mind of his relatives,” said one of his relatives. .
Cobiativa leaves behind his wife and a seven-year-old daughter.
The Bogotá Metropolitan Police reported that they had already captured three people who would have been involved in the fan’s death.
ADVANCE
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#assassinate #fan #Atlético #Nacional #final #Millonarios #Bogotá
Leave a Reply