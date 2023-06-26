They assassinate a fan of Atlético Nacional after the final against Millonarios in Bogotá

A 24-year-old Atlético Nacional fan, identified as Juan Sebastián Cobiativa, was murdered in Bogotáafter the final that his team lost to Millonarios at the El Campín stadium, after a fight with alleged fans of the Albiazul team in the Suba Rincón neighborhood.

This was announced this Monday by the journalist Edward Porras, from ‘Caracol TV’.

Nacional fan, assassinated by Millonarios fans in Bogotá

The event was recorded on video Photo: My Orient and TIME

According to the report of his relatives, Cobiativa was assassinated after an argument in a bar in Bogotá.

The Atlético Nacional fan would have been attacked by at least six people, after a fight broke out with Millonarios fans.

“He was attacked by more than eight people with a knife and a machete, with cruelty they took him ahead. They ended his life, and not only his, but also the peace of mind of his relatives,” said one of his relatives. .

Cobiativa leaves behind his wife and a seven-year-old daughter.

The Bogotá Metropolitan Police reported that they had already captured three people who would have been involved in the fan’s death.

ADVANCE