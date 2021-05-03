A federal prosecutor from Bahía Blanca requested the arrest of financier Juan Ignacio Suris, ex-boyfriend of vedette Mónica Farro, within the framework of a cause for “money laundering” from drug trafficking, informed judicial sources.

The request was made by the federal prosecutor 1 of that Buenos Aires city, Santiago Ulpiano Martinez, before the judge Walter Lopez Da Silva, who will now have to decide if it makes room for the proposal.

This is a cause that began in 2014, as the detachment of two investigations, one of them for drug trafficking and the other for illicit association, for which Suris remained more than three years with preventive detention.

Juan Suris when the police transferred him for a statement. Photo file.

Judicial sources assured that the federal prosecutor Martínez, the same one who was in charge of part of the investigation into the death of Facundo Astudillo Castro, considered that there is evidence that the defendant laundered drug money, for which he requested his arrest due to the seriousness of the crime charged and the danger of escape.

The fiscal hypothesis was based on a series of reports, one carried out by the Federal Administration of Public Revenues (AFIP) where spurious money was detected in the branch of the provincial bank in Bahia Blanca, added to an analysis carried out by the Office of the Prosecutor for Economic Crime and Money Laundering (Procelac).

Suris had already been investigated in 2011 in the framework of a case for the alleged preparation of apocryphal invoices, as a result of an investigation carried out by the AFIP.

The researchers analyzed the bank accounts of the apocryphal societies supposedly managed by Suris and, in some of them, a suspicious financial mechanism.

Juan Suris, ex-boyfriend of the vedette Mönica Farro, prosecuted in Bahía Blanca. Photo file.

The maneuver consisted of a sum of money entering the account and within 48 hours the same amount was withdrawn as payment of checks with the objective, always according to the accusation, of simulating payments for operations that did not exist .

As a result of this investigation, the businessman was arrested and remained in prison for more than three years, until he was released by a court.

The trial of a former magistrate

On Saturday, February 8, 2020, a Bahia Blanca radio station broadcast the first of a series of wiretaps that were part of the investigation of the case against Suris, detained since January 14 of that year.

For the wiretaps, they prosecuted a former judge from Bahía Blanca for leaking wiretaps. Alvaro Coleffi denied before the court having delivered to the press recordings of the case against Suris, accused of drug trafficking, and linked to entrepreneur K Lazaro Baez.

He was accused of leading a drug gang and later for participating in the “factory” of trout invoices used by Báez.

At the end of October 2014, the prosecution raided the facilities of the La Brújula radio station and in the procedure pen drives and CDs with recordings were seized. Germán Federico Sasso, a journalist and one of the owners of the raided media, was charged with a cover-up, although he was later dismissed.

In May of last year, Coleffi was dismissed for the crime he was accused of: violation of secrets for the delivery of audios of telephone interceptions of the media case in 2014.

Source: agencies

AFG