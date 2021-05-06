The deputy of Together for Change José Cano solicitous that the AFI inspector Cristina Caamano explain to Congress why reports she produced on vaccines against Covid-19 they did not include the Pfizer project.

In addition, it seeks to determine the destination of $ 624 million in reserved expenses, without revealing – he clarified – names of agents or secret operations.

Cano said to Clarion that will ask the bicameral commission to ask Caamaño to answer questions from the opposition about the contribution of “strategic intelligence” of the AFI so far in the pandemic and in the context of the geopolitics of vaccines.

So far, doses of the Russian Sputnik V and the Chinese Sinopharm have been obtained, but none of the Astrazeneca and Pfizer.

AFI reports go directly to President Alberto Fernández for you to make decisions on highly sensitive issues like this. Cano is a member of that bicameral commission.

For Cano, a good part of Alberto Fernández’s decisions on health matters “were disastrous” and for this reason he wants to know if they were consequences of AFI reports “biased from the ideological, which lead to biased decisions by the President, putting at stake nothing less than the lives of Argentine citizens ”.

In addition, Cano asked why the AFI that heads the national intelligence system (SIN) did not detect at the beginning of the year that the ship Capitán San Artemisso was transporting, from the waterway, 23 tons of cocaine in February 2021 to Germany and Belgium.

The legislator for Tucumán also wants to know the results of the summary that he instructed to know those responsible within the AFI for the leakage of names of more than two thousand spies that happened last year and is investigated by federal judge María Servini.

Cano advanced the first results of his analysis on the “Annual Report of Intelligence Activities” referred by Cristina Caamano to that bicameral commission chaired by deputy Leopoldo Moreau.

According to the report, the AFI last year analyzed the “information process on different vaccine projects against Covid 19, the beginning of the patenting of the first vaccine in China, processed and analyzed information on actions taken by governments against the second wave.

He also said that he analyzed the information on the Astrazeneca vaccine from the University of Oxford and the Russian Sputnik V. “But the report says nothing about Pfizer, “Cano said.

Cano considered that the AFI was wrong in that diagnosis and wants to know which agency of the agency was “in charge of the execution of the issued directive”, the budget assigned and nature of the funds allocated, among other details.

And especially if for ideological reasons the situation of Pfizer was not addressed, which even tested its vaccine on hundreds of Argentines as part of an agreement. Vice President Cristina Kirchner, from the beginning, supported Sputnik V’s purchases from Russia.

In the chapter “constitutional order”, the AFI reported that it studied “foreign interference in the emergence of “fake news” that try to affect the constitutional order, the institutions and the full validity and protection of human rights ”.

In this regard, Cano requested that it be “explained in all its dimensions the characteristics of this study carried out and the conclusions reached ”and if an analysis was made of the ideological content of news published by Argentine journalists and media that could damage freedom of expression.

Another item in Caamaño’s report was “institutional counterintelligence” which says that the AFI “developed and implemented technological tools in order to prevent, detect and eventually neutralize foreign intelligence activities.”

On this point, the legislator wants to know “what technological tools have been developed in the body, and in what actions its use is translated for the purposes of preventing, detecting and neutralizing ”.

Regarding the budget for this year, Caamaño reported that it will spend more than 2,100 million pesos in personnel and another 624 million in reserved expenses of a different nature. Cano asked what report what was done with the more than 9 million dollars resulting from the sale of the property where the so-called Billinghurst base in Palermo operated, among other details.

