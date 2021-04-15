Fede Valverde was one of the protagonists of Liverpool – Real Madrid. First he had to play right back and face Sadio Mané face to face. Later Zidane repositioned him in a more natural position in the center of the field. He did not stop giving everything on the court, despite his ankle discomfort.

After the meeting he stopped to speak with the ESPN microphones and when asked by him bottle that the Real Madrid bus suffered, left this great answer.