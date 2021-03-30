The bankruptcy trustee of Leopoldo Moreau (son) He asked the Justice to warn the Buenos Aires tax collection agency ARBA to report on whether three vehicles have debts that must end in the bankruptcy of the scion of the deputy of the Frente de Todos.

It happens that since september last year, the trustee Mario Narisma asks ARBA to inform him if three cars have debts in order to be able to auction them off and complete the payment to the main creditors of Leopoldo Raúl Moreau.

But the judge María Virginia Villaroel refused, for now, to warn ARBA. In a resolution of March 26, the magistrate reported that “the trustee was given a turn by email in order to verify the issues and records of the paper file regarding the debts of this entity, it is not possible to make room – for now – to the requested warning ”.

Justice topped off, last year goods, of Leopoldo Moreau (son), who was declared bankrupt due to debts with a business selling wine related to financial issues. Its creditors are Codorniu, La Agrícola SA, Molinos Río de La Plata, Acqua and Wine Company, among others.

“Leopi”, as they say in politics, accumulated millionaire debts and ended up in bankruptcy in 2019 due to a decision by Judge Villarroel, who ordered to auction his cars, two commercial brands “Decanter” and “Wine Store Decanter” and 187 bottles of wine deposited in a Munro store, among other goods.

This network of wineries began in San Isidro and expanded to other cities such as Ramallo and Necochea with the help of investors who are now demanding the repayment of their loans.

In a first auction a Volkswagen Vento 2.5, a Volkswagen Amarok 2.0, and a Chevrolet Tracker were sold. In total, more than 1 million pesos were raised. .

Despite the bankruptcy, Moreau’s son managed to keep a house in the Nuñez neighborhood, where he lives with his family because it appears, from a legal point of view, as a family asset.

The deputy’s son since 2018 is an employee of the province of San Luis governed by Alberto Rodríguez Saá. Before that, he was employed in the Buenos Aires Senate between 2012 and 2016 and the owner of an agricultural company, among other businesses.

An investigation by the TN channel denounced in 2016 that he had been denounced for an alleged scam against colleagues from his rugby club.