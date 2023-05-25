South Korea has the lowest birth rate in the world, but parents say the government isn’t making it easy for them to have children when hundreds of public facilities are designated as “no kiddie zones.”

Earlier this month, a lawmaker brought her young son to the National Assembly and asked the government to veto a policy that allows restaurants, museums and other establishments to keep children out. In her speech, Yong Hye-in, representative of the Basic Income Party, said that it is increasingly difficult to raise a family in cities that prohibit children from entering certain areas. Getting rid of no-kid zones and creating a more child-accepting society would help the country overcome its low birth rate, he said.

“Life with a child is not easy”Yong said as he carried his son into the National Assembly. “PBut still, we have to recreate a society in which we can coexist with our children.”.

Last year, South Korea had a birth rate of 0.78, government figures show. Many young couples across the country are choosing not to have children due to the rising costs of child care and housing, job shortages, and growing anxiety about the future. The government has offered incentives such as monthly allowances to families with children for years, but has failed to adequately address the demographic crisis.

There are hundreds of no-go zones for children in South Korea. For example, the National Library of Korea prohibits entry to anyone under the age of 16 without special permission. (Some places have recently tried to ban senior citizens as well, sparking a debate online.)

The National Assembly prohibits entry to anyone other than assembly members and authorized personnel, and is itself considered a no-kids zone. Yong introduced the “Child Accompaniment in the House of National Assembly Law” in 2021, calling for Babies under 24 months can enter the main floor of the legislature. The bill has yet to be passed.

There are nearly 3.5 million children under the age of 10 in South Korea and more than 11,000 public facilities designed for children’s play, the government says.

Public opinion on child-free zones suggests that most South Koreans support them. A 2022 poll by Hankook Research, a polling firm in Seoul, showed that 73 percent of respondents were in favor of child-free zones, while only 18 percent were against.

“I usually go to cafes to study and I don’t want to be interrupted by crying childrensaid Lee Chan-hee, an engineering student in Seoul.

Other reasons to support the zones include the prevention of property damage, as well as injury to young children. Protection of the rights of small business owners was also considered.

But the effort to eliminate no-kid zones gained momentum this month when the health and welfare safety committee on Jeju Island — a popular tourist destination on the southern tip of the Korean peninsula — deliberated an ordinance that would abolish the zones. of no children on the entire island. If passed, it would be the first law of its kind in South Korea.

JIN YU YOUNG

THE NEW YORK TIMES