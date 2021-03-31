Have been considered essential and they have greater exposure to contagions of coronavirus. With these two arguments, the priority inclusion of rural workers over 60 years of age in the National Vaccination Plan.

The request was made by the National Registry of Rural Workers and Employers (RENATRE), through letters addressed to the Minister of Labor, Employment and Social Security of the Nation, Claudio Moroni, and the Minister of Health, Carla vizzotti, in which the president of the Registry, Jose Voytenco, affirms that “it is essential that said sector of workers be included as a priority.”

The petition is based on the fact that rural workers have been considered essential in the regulations issued by the National Executive Power, and your work activity has not stopped at any time, despite the validity of the ASPO (Preventive and Compulsory Social Isolation), as well as during the validity of the DISPO (Preventive and Compulsory Social Distancing).

With the delivery of sanitary kits, made up of a mask and alcohol gel, especially for rural migrant workers, RENATRE has been battling against the spread of the coronavirus.

“The rural worker is an essential worker in the context of a pandemic and this has been ratified by the national government. The field has been showing that it is a sector of fundamental importance and that it has a determining role in the food production and in the currency generation, two aspects that make it essential in its performance. In this line we understand that what corresponds is to be cared for and prioritized in the vaccination plan”, Affirmed the director of RENATRE, Marcos Williams.

The registration has been carried out delivery of sanitary kits, composed of a mask and alcohol gel, for migrant rural workers in order to prevent the spread of the virus in that sector of workers.

Rural worker exposure is even higher for those who are migrants: “Special focus is required on workers who work under the temporary work modality, since they are those who, due to the nature of the tasks provided and cyclical issues related to the cultivation, harvest and other issues related to the production in which they are perform, have a high turnover of the areas in which they work, which makes them a sector with greater exposure to contagion of the virus ”, Voytenco completed.

Look also

