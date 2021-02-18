Opposition deputies will present a project in the Lower House this Thursday to suspend Juan Benedicto Vázquez, the national deputy of Kirchnerism who received the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus in Santa Cruz despite not being essential personnel.

Vázquez (54, from the Frente de Todos) received a dose of the Russian vaccine on February 6 in the province governed by Alicia Kirchner.

He is part of a group of “ten non-essential people belonging to the political sphere and Kirchnerist militancy” who were inoculated without respecting the order of priority of the vaccination campaign, as denounced by the opposition.

Juan Benedicto Vázquez (center), the national deputy who they seek to suspend for the scandal with the vaccines in Santa Cruz. Photo Twitter Juan Vázquez

The draft resolution, presented by Mariana Zuvic (Civic Coalition), requests the “immediate” suspension of the national legislator for Santa Cruz, “by grave conduct disorder by violating the order of priorities for the application of the vaccine against Covid-19 in the town of Governor Gregores“.

The scandal with Vázquez involves Mayor Héctor Vidal (Frente de Todos) and more public officials and associates in that town.

It is not the only controversy in the province. around vaccination. In Comandante Luis Piedrabuena something similar happened. There the provincial deputy José Bodlovic benefited from the inoculation; his son and mayor of the city, Federico Bodlovic; and his wife and Justice of the Peace, Bernardita Manucci.

The one who paid for the scandal, however, was the hospital director local, who was displaced from office. Some audios of his confirming the cases were leaked and originated the news.

“None of them have the status of essential health personnel to be a beneficiary of the vaccine”, highlights Zuvic’s project that will be presented in the chamber chaired by Sergio Massa.

Neighbors protest in front of the house of the mayor of Piedrabuena, Federico Bodlovic, another official who was vaccinated irregularly. Photo La Opinión Austral.

“Kirchnerism does not respect limits institutional, not even when the health of the population is at stake, “says the deputy in her complaint.

After the presentation, the deputies will speak without prior discussion, in accordance with article 188 of the Lower House Regulations. In case of obtaining two thirds of the votes, the motion will be approved and a five-member commission will be appointed to “propose the measure that the case demands.”

Deputy Mariana Zuvic will present a request to suspend national deputy Juan Vázquez. Photo Rolando Andrade Stracuzzi

The provincial Ministry of Health initiated an investigation into the episodes in Piedrabuena and Gobernador Gregores. Doctor Mario Triputti was removed from his post.

The director of the Hospital de Gregores, Enrique Ferragut, instead, presented his resignation.

They are not the only two Santa Cruz towns with problems in the immunization campaign. In Río Turbio, the records of the first 150 doses applied are incomplete. Suspicions fall on the mayor, Dario Mena, provincial deputies and councilors.

DS