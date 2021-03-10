Radical deputy Karina Banfi and 12 other legislators from Together for Change (JxC) asked that the president of Radio y Televisión Argentina (RTA), Rosario Lufrano, go to Congress to report if it authorized the extraction of four million pesos in cash, the name of the manager who withdrew the money and the “reasons for the extraction.” It also provides information on the internal audit and “the sanctions that will be applied to those responsible.”

The request of the opposition deputies arose after Clarion revealed this Tuesday that a director of Public TV withdrew $ 4 million in cash from the account that the channel has with Banco Itaú, last week, to pay production expenses for a fiction about Manuel Belgrano; and that the canal authorities initiate an internal audit and they demanded that the managers involved return that money and deliver the receipts of the payments they made on those days.

Deputy Banfi stated that “the highest authority of Public TV has to give explanations about this episode, because some authority must have endorsed the extraction of the money. Lufrano has to make transparent all the information he has regarding this fact. That is why we consider that Congress is the place where it has to come to render an account of its management ”.

The request for Lufrano to attend the congress is signed by Banfi, with the accompaniment of deputies Waldo Wolff, Dolores Martínez, Graciela Ocaña, Mariana Zuvic, Pablo Torello, Jorge Lacoste, Ingrid Jetter, Marcela Campagnoli, María Luján Del Rey, María Soledad Carrizo, Gustavo Menna and Jorge Vara.

Faced with the facts of public knowledge from the note published in the newspaper @clarincom by the journalist @ alejandroalfie, I requested an access to public information to the director Rosario Lufrano to justify the bags with the 4 million pesos. pic.twitter.com/RaIrbn0adP – Marcela Campagnoli (@M_Campagnoli) March 10, 2021

One of the signatories, Deputy Campagnoli, also submitted a request for access to public information, for Lufrano to give the name of the manager who withdrew the money from Banco Itaú, along with the hours and days on which he made the withdrawals. In fact, everything seems to indicate that not only was the money withdrawn last Friday, but that there would also be other previous withdrawals, by the same director of Public TV.

In the same sense, Senator Pablo Daniel Blanco (JxC) presented a request for information demanding that Lufrano explain “why this operation was carried out. It is important to note that the cash withdrawal of money from an account of a public entity constitutes a serious irregularity prohibited by law, ”said Senator Blanco. asked that Lufrano make “immediately the criminal complaint that corresponds so that the Justice takes action on the matter and that the matter does not remain in a simple administrative investigation “.

In statements to Radio Rivadavia, Lufrano said that “the irregularity was detected in time, an investigation was opened and the money was recovered. The auditor is checking the cameras to verify who it was that withdrew it.” And I add: “I have waivers in my power. There are several people who are allegedly involved in an administrative error or irregularity. There are internal procedures here. What is always done is bank transfer. I still cannot understand the need to withdraw the money to make part of these purchases. In which head can these payments be made in cash? “asked the president of the state-owned public media company.

As he could know Clarín, two directors of Public TV have already made their resignation available to Lufrano. They are the Director of Administration and Finance, Guillermo Siaira, and the Production Manager, Ernesto Molinero, who made their resignation available, “in case their responsibility in the irregular withdrawal of $ 4 million in cash from the accounts of the Public TV “, clarified official sources.

For his part, Hernán Lombardi, former head of the Federal System of Public Media and Content during the macrista administration, claimed that the Government stop blocking the incorporation of the opposition into the RTA Board of Directors. “We demand that the directors of the opposition be appointed, since it was approved by the Bicameral Commission of Congress. If the law had been complied with, we would have control mechanisms and this would not have happened,” Lombardi told Clarion.

In the same vein, Silvana Giudici, the director for the opposition in the National Communications Agency (ENaCom), asked if the head of the public media filed a criminal complaint. And he stressed that “the opposition representatives in the RTA board are not named, so we do not know. Total darkness.”

