In a recent twist, Mexican consumers and authorities are asking mobile phone makers to reconsider restrictions imposed on devices purchased through the gray market. Samsung, Motorola and Oppo have implemented measures that block units purchased outside of official stores, which includes popular platforms such as Free market and amazonwhere models and editions not available in Mexico.

Consumers are exercising their right to purchase devices wherever it suits them, and have urged the immediate suspension of these practices. In response, the Profeco issued a statement highlighting the disadvantages of purchasing devices on the gray market. These include the lack of a valid warranty in the country, compatibility problems with telephone service providers and the possibility of facing problems with voltage variations other than those used in Mexican territory.

Both the PROFESSION As the Federal Telecommunications Institute They have urged the companies involved to stop this practice immediately. The situation has generated a debate about consumer rights and the need to relax restrictions in an increasingly globalized market. This call is expected to lead to a review and possible modification of the blocking policies implemented by manufacturers.

Via: Xataka

Editor’s note: This has to be analyzed on a case-by-case basis. For example, many enthusiasts of Pixel of Google They could no longer buy the phone by importing it from the United States. I understand the annoyance of official stores but, in the end, Samsung As a company, it shouldn’t affect you so much that people purchase their devices in a more direct way, right? You have to sit down and talk about these situations.