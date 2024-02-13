With the times ahead, since the ban on glyphosate in agriculture will come into force on April 1 in Mexico, the Mexican Union of Agrochemical Manufacturers and Formulators is not giving up. As one of its latest resources, it is raising the need to analyze the decree published on February 13, 2023 that limits its use in the country. There are plenty of arguments. One of them is that it does not represent a risk to people's health or the environment. Furthermore, the UMFFAAC maintains that the ban on glyphosate will negatively impact grain production, especially corn. That is, it will reduce productivity, increase production costs and raise food prices. It will be seen whether the reconsideration that the UMFFAAC is requesting of the decree is taken into account or not by the government of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

The evaluations to measure the effect of low temperatures in the crops standing is not over yet, but there is nervousness among the producers of Sinaloa, especially those who planted corn and vegetables. And in some agricultural areas the decrease in temperature was significant. In the upper area of ​​Culiacán, up to 5 degrees were reported. Producers fear the loss of crops. The cold came when the men in the countryside were already dealing with the low storage of prey.

The temperatures of five degrees that were recorded yesterday morning in the Guasave Valley, were not harmful to the crops that have been established, since the intense cold did not last many hours, but if they are asking the men in the countryside to stop water from stagnating in their crops for that reason, it can cause damage. Jesús Rojo Plascencia, president of the Association of Farmers of the Sinaloa Poniente River, revealed that what has been pending are some gusts of wind that have occurred and have caused lodging in the corn. What relieves them is that there is no bad forecast this week.

The Secretary of State Agriculture, Jaime MontesAfter visiting Escuinapa to see the living conditions of the day laborers and their families, he will hold a working group with agricultural producers in that area of ​​the state to build shelters and improve the quality of these workers. Montes assures that the producers of Escuinapa will respond to the call, since the majority are people who come from below producing. Let's hope that there is a response and that minors are not accepted working in the fields.

Not even why it was free fertilizer The farmers went to collect it. Now that it has arrived, it is not what they expected and they did not even pick it up. Even though Heliodoro Castro Mejía, director of Angostura Agriculture, not everyone went for their bags of fertilizers, since the period to collect it expired on February 10. Fertilizers have been delivered since last year and that is why there was no extension. Given that, the product was returned to the central offices of the state Ministry of Agriculture.