The face mask It is one of the most important products to prevent COVID-19 infections. However, some times can backfire, as with the controversial FFP2 masks made with graphene, a substance made of carbon atoms is toxic to the lungs and it can cause problems if you breathe daily. Given this, various unions have asked to withdraw immediately.

The first to do so was the Central Trade Union Independent and Civil Servants (CSIF), who demanded on Tuesday that the Junta de Castilla y León “properly and transparently report and report to the Occupational Health and Safety committees on these risks, paralyzing the use or distribution of masks containing graphene”, Since, although Sacyl has not acquired them, they have arrived through Ingesa. Numerous health centers and hospitals throughout the community, except Soria and Zamora, had received these masks.

After learning that this type of mask belonging to the brand had already been withdrawn in the Salamanca hospital Shenquean-Iturri, several hospitals in the Community of Madrid the unions made the same request to the authorities. “We have just demanded that the urgent use of the FFP2 masks Shenquean-Iturri of the image, there is high risk of inhalation of graphene“MATS posted on its Twitter account. This Wednesday, Professional Union of the Ertzaintza (SIPE) has joined the demand for the immediate withdrawal of all the FFP2 masks, in whose composition graphene is present, which have been supplied in the police centers.

Alarms went off in Canada

The warning about the danger of masks with graphene nanoparticles potentially dangerous It emerged as a result of the latest medical research carried out in countries such as Canada. In a statement published on April 2, Health Canada, the country’s health authority, announced the recall of “masks with labels stating that they contain graphene or biomass graphene”. In this case, it was the masks distributed by Metallifer in blue and gray colors.

The graphene is a material composed of carbon atoms widely used in multiple industries for its properties, which include, among others, being very light and resistant. However, in the case of masks that contain this material, Health Canada considers that “there is the possibility that users may inhale graphene particles from some masks, which can be a health risk”.

In its note, the authority noted that a preliminary assessment by the Canadian Ministry of Health “identified that inhaled graphene particles had some potential to cause early pulmonary toxicity in animals”. Thus, although “the risk to the health of people of any age is not clear,” it recommended not using masks made with this material until the authorities complete “A thorough scientific evaluation” and have confirmed their “safety and efficacy”.