A group of deputies from Together for Change asked to question to the Minister of Economy, Martín Guzmán, for the announcement of the return of the regasification vessel to Puerto Ingeniero White for the importation of gas as a guarantee for the security of the supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in the coming winter.

It is a matter of high political sensitivity because Vice President Cristina Kirchner suspended the increases in gas and electricity rates until next march. In addition, it will imply a strong outflow of foreign currency while Guzmán seeks an agreement with the IMF.

As it is an expense that directly impacts the increase in the cost of living, the vice president wants to keep the rate “crushed” until after the legislative elections in October.

In this same context, the Vila-Manzano group bought the Edenor company from Pampa Energía.

It happens that the import of LNG between 2008 and 2015 in the management of Julio De Vido meant an expense of 17 billion dollars and the former Minister of Planning and his right-hand man, Roberto Baratta, are processed due to irregularities in hiring.

The vessels were purchased without a tender by the state company ENARSA and with supposed surcharges.

The case filed by the late judge Claudio Bonadio and the prosecutor Carlos Stornelli is up for oral and public trial and is waiting for the Federal Oral Court 7 (TOF 7) to set a start date.

During the Macri government, the use of the regasification vessel was suspended in 2018 and a ship was hired to start exporting gas.

The group of deputies headed by Waldo Wolff asked to question Guzmán, on whom the Secretary of Energy reports “in the terms of articles 71 of the National Constitution and 204 of the Regulation of the Honorable Chamber of Deputies in order to provide precise and detailed information about energy policy.

The request to interpellate Guzmán is also signed by the deputies of Together for Change, Emilio Assef, Pablo Torello, Omar De Marchi, Alvaro De Lamadrid, María Piccolomini, Luis Petri, Jorge Enriquez and Ingrid Jetter.

In particular, it is of interest that the minister formulate details about the costs of returning a regasification ship to Puerto Ingeniero White (Province of Buenos Aires) as a “guarantee for the security of the supply of liquefied natural gas and before the abrupt fall of the local production of this fluid”.

“This drop is mainly due to the internal rate freeze and the fact that Bolivia warns that it will export less gas to Argentina due to its own drop in production. All this will imply a flight of foreign exchange and a huge decline in the energy capacities of the Nation, ”they warned. The government has a strong alliance with the current Bolivian government administration that responds to Evo Morales.

The return of the ship, everything a symbol of energy policy, “Occurs after the local production fell sharply as a result of the rate freeze and after Bolivia’s announcement that it will export less gas due to its own decrease in production.”

The Government reported that in the signing of the last agreement with Bolivia for gas imports, “that country promised to deliver in the winter —during peak demand— 14 million cubic meters per day (m3 / d), 30% less than 20 million m3 / d that it injected into the Argentine gas pipelines last winter ”.

According to the opposition legislators in the tender for the Government’s Gas Plan “there were almost no additional offers for the winter “.

The Secretary of Energy “achieved just 3.6 million additional m3 / d for the winter to the already committed 67.9 million m3 / d that will receive a subsidy throughout the year and that come from three companies (Tecpetrol, Pampa Energía and Total Austral), of the 16 oil companies that participated in the auction ”, they stated .

In addition, “of the 67.9 million m3 / d, the companies must inject into the system 30% of additional volume to that offered in the stimulus program, totaling an annual supply of 97 million m3 / d”.

In the rate freeze established by Cristina Kirchner in her second presidency, “gas production collapsed to 115 million m3 / d.”

Last year, local production “fell 7.5%, going from the 135.2 million m3 / d average in 2019 to 122 million m3 / d in 2020 ”, according to projections of the Montamat Study.

This abrupt drop “was partly due to the restrictions generated by the pandemic, but especially due to the new rate freeze, since gas and electricity rates have not been updated since February and March 20192”.

The freeze “caused the price of gas to fall and investments in new drilling of gas wells will be stopped”.

On the other hand, energy policy was affected by internal conflicts of the government, even after the “replacement of the former Secretary of Energy Sergio Lanziani by the current one, Darío Martínez, and the energy portfolio left the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Productive Development to move to the Economy.”

According to the deputies, “the delay in implementing the stimulus plan meant that companies do not arrive in time to drill more wells and increase its production for next winter ”.

In October 2018, with Macri, the regasifier ship had been dispensed with, while a ship was hired to export Argentine gas.

Instead, this government “terminated the contract and paid compensation of US $ 150 million, since the prices of LNG collapsed and it was not profitable for the company to continue with these activities ”.

