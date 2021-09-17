The federal prosecutor Ramiro González requested this Friday that the ex-minister of Energy Javier Iguacel and the ex-secretary of the area Germán Lopetegui in the Government of Cambiemos, among other defendants, be cited for alleged crimes related to the sale for a value “Much lower than the real of the” Brigadier López “and” Ensenada de Barragán “thermoelectric plants.

The case was opened by a complaint from deputies K Rodolfo Tailhade (former director of Counterintelligence of the AFI), María Emilia Soria and Fernanda Vallejos, within the framework of the Kirchnerist offensive against the macrismo. Most of Tailhade’s complaints were closed due to lack of evidence or lack of crime.

In an opinion delivered to federal judge Sebastián Casanello, the prosecutor requested that an investigation be summoned and the general inhibition of Iguacel’s assets, of the former Secretary of Energy Gustavo Lopetegui and seven other defendants, be issued, according to the brief.

In addition to Iguacel and Lopetegui, the prosecution requests to investigate Mario Agustín Dell’Acqua, Luis Eduardo Pintos, Daniel Gustavo Minenna, Claudia Liliana Mundo, Carolina Calcagno, Mario Ricardo Thiem and Alejandro Martín Fontan Balestra,

The plaintiff “Integración Energética Argentina Sociedad Anónima” (IEASA) is the plaintiff in the case, which had already requested the inquiries to which the prosecution now adhered. IEASA is the predecessor of ENARSA, which during the Kirchner government was a source of corruption in several cases. The construction of these plants was even investigated during the administration of former Planning Minister Julio De Vido.

Requests for subpoenas must be resolved by Judge Casanello.

“All the defendants had the quality of public officials and they were directly related to the affected assets, since the power plants were under its orbit “, remarked prosecutor González in the opinion.

He also argued that according to the evidence in the case “these assets were stolen from their owner (the National Executive Power) by a price that does not match with the value I had at that time “

“All the modifications that they made to the specifications and the non-computation of the debt reduction in the value of the plants allows me to affirm that they knew the tenor of the maneuver they are carrying out, which concluded in the sales of the plants for a value very inferior to the real one, “he remarked.

In 2017, the Government of Mauricio Macri ordered the privatization of assets of the national State by decree, and included the Ensenada de Barragán power plants, in the Dock Sud and Brigadier López petrochemical hub, in Santa Fe.

The power plants had been built on the impulse of the former Secretary of Planning Coordination Roberto Baratta as a result of the energetic crisis in which the country fell after 2008 that included the controversial purchase of ships with liquid natural gas. For this purchase a case was opened that was raised to oral proceedings.

