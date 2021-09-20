After the controversy that was unleashed by the diffusion of angry audios of the Kirchnerist deputy Fernanda Vallejos in which he insulted Alberto Fernández, criticized his Government and questioned the Minister of Economy, Martín Guzmán, in the Chamber of Deputies they asked for his removal and that the law that recalculated the payment to retirees, which the Kirchnerista in her verbiage on WhatsApp called a “shit formula” be repealed, which “made them vote.”

The petition was presented Jorge Enriquez, from the Juntos por el Cambio bloc, which got the support of his opposition colleagues Luis Juez, Cristian Ritondo and Waldo Wolff. It is a project of exclusion by “moral inability” of the deputy who treated the President as “squat”, “occupies”, “tenant”, “screwed” and “entrenched”, in addition to considering the late ex-president Raúl Alfonsín as “a shitty old man”.

In her defense, the deputy – who assumed as the first Buenos Aires candidate of Unidad Ciudadana, the defunct label formed by Cristina Kirchner – said that her audios were a private matter and announced that she will file a criminal complaint to persecute those who broadcast them. Also asked apologies for twitter.

But in Congress they also point out that Vallejos implied that a rule proposed by Guzmán – no less than the Social Security law that modified the formula to calculate the payment to retirees – was “made to vote”, so the opposition now he doubts it.

Strictly speaking, Vallejos questioned her in the last of her audios that was filtered.

He was talking about the STEP. “Reacting in this way is going to be worse, because no one is going to go out to the military as it is necessary to military because they have to raise this dead man. Increasing the minimum wage, throwing crumbs at those who charge the AUH and with these patch measures as if we were a charity society and not a Peronist government, I think we are not going to alter any results. The least you can do is modify the shit formula that made us vote for retirement and match it with the general collection “, said to an interlocutor,” Marcelo “.

“If we had the formula of Cristina (Kirchner), at least the retirees would have voted for us and they would not be losing what they are losing, in addition to what they already lost with (Mauricio) Macri. And so with everything, it’s all cosmetic, all marketing, “he considered in his recording and called Guzmán’s calculation “a formula for adjustment”.

“Immorality and cynicism”

In that sense, Enríquez maintained that “the words spoken by that legislator in some audios that took public status are of unusual gravity, not only because of his foul language, improper of those who exercise a relevant public function, but rather the degree of cynicism“.

And he pointed to the bone of the norm and its legislative action by arguing that in an “infamous recognition” Vallejos exhibited “that his public speeches in defense of the government were contrary to what he really thought” and that he exercised “immorality to recognize that voted a law pension knowing that it hurt greatly to retirees. “

DS