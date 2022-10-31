Aguascalientes.- The person in charge of the Migrant House in the state, Pavel Cardona Vargas, asked the authorities for support for passing migrantsthis after the growing number of people who arrive in the state.

Over the weekend, 60 Venezuelan migrants arrived in the state, said Pavel Cardona, who reported that he had a meeting with the head of the Aguascaliente Institute for Migrant Assistance, Natzielly Rodríguez Calzada, to express the need to set up a shelter for people passing through Aguascalientes.

The above since the migrants who arrive in Aguascalientes only do so in transit with the aim of reaching the United States95 percent do not stay, according to Cardona Vargas.

He added that it is unfortunate that migrants who arrive in the state are not supported and that social programs focus on countrymen who are already in the United States.

Faced with the urgency of enabling the shelter, Pavel Cardona assured that will seek to be heard by Governor Tere Jiménez and by the head of the Migration Institute, the Foreign Relations Institute, Antonio Maya.

To have the possibility of receiving migrants and offering them food so that they do not have a bad time in the state after all their journey through the country.

(With information from El Sol del Centro)