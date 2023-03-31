Despite being born in Spain, the truth is that currently most Spanish speakers are found in Mexico and Latin Americahence there are already proposals aimed at changing the name of the language.

It was more than 500 years ago when the Spanish brought their language with them, propagating it and incorporating new words and sounds into it with the passage of the conquest of the original peoples of America.

Now, in the middle of 2023, Spanish is one of the most spoken languages ​​in the world and even surpasses English in terms of native speakers of the language. However, long gone are the years in which the speakers of the Romance language were concentrated in the European country, especially in the kingdom of Castile.

Now, more than 100 million Spanish speakers are Mexicanwith Mexico being the country with the largest number of Spanish-speakers, although it is thought that in some years USA can compete with the Aztec country in these figures.

In this context, this week the Argentine writer Martin Caparros He put on the table the possibility of stopping calling “Spanish” Spanish and looking for another denomination that does not make specific reference to a country, but rather encompasses all the countries that have it as their first language.

“It’s time to look for a common name,” he said last Tuesday, March 28, at the IX International Language Congress.

It was during his participation in the round table “Spanish, common language: Mestizaje and interculturality in the Spanish-speaking community”, that the renowned South American communicator proposed calling the language “American”in order to preserve the famous “ñ”.

“It is worth looking for the name to what we speak,” Caparrós remarked when considering that language is a living organism. At the time, he maintained that if when referring to Spanish one thinks of Spain, the most logical thing to do is to think that 400 million speakers do not want to think that they speak the language of another.

For his part, along the same lines, the writer Juan Villorowho was also present at the event that takes place in Cádiz, Spain, proposed that he be baptized as “Hispanic-American”, considering that “Spanish” is an “archaism”taking into account that the nation from which the name is derived does not appear even in the first three nations where the language is most widely spoken.

It should be noted that with its more than 120 million speakers, Mexico ranks as the country with the largest number of Spanish speakers, followed quite far behind Colombiawith 50 million and Argentina, with 44.9 million. While, Spain appears in fourth place, with 43 million, and USA it sneaks into fifth position, accumulating more than 41 million Spanish speakers as a result of the migration of Latin American migrants.