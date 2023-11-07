The right-wing and former ruling Nationalist Republican Alliance (Arena) This Monday, he requested the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) of El Salvador to declare the annulment of President Nayib Bukele’s re-election candidacy. for considering it unconstitutional.

“As Arena and as defenders of democracy we come here to file a document to declare the nullity of that registration (of Bukele).” declared César Reyes, a deputy from Arena, a party that governed El Salvador between 1989 and 2009.

On Friday, The TSE agreed to register Bukele’s candidacy for the February 4 elections, although opponents allege that the Constitution prohibits it.

The President of El Salvador, Nayib Armando Bukele, arrives to address the 78th United Nations General Assembly.

“We are here to defend the Constitution of the republic, to defend our democratic state, and above all the rule of law and that the laws are complied with and enforced,” Reyes stressed.

In El Salvador, re-election was prohibited until Bukele came to powerso opponents and lawyers have announced that they will continue to present appeals to the TSE.

Bukele was enabled to run for re-election in 2021 by judges of the Constitutional Court appointed by the Congress dominated by the ruling party.

Bukele delivered a speech on the occasion of his fourth year at the head of the Executive in El Salvador.

The presidential candidate for the Nuestro Tiempo party, Luis Parada, announced that his group will also provide a brief in the coming days to request the TSE to annul the president’s candidacy.

Millennial 42-year-old Bukele, skilled with social networks, is the most popular president in Latin America with the support of 90% of Salvadorans, according to a survey published in July by the NGO Latinobarómetro 2023.

This widespread support lies in his security plan that brought peace to communities terrorized by gangs, but at the cost, According to humanitarian groups, rights are limited by the emergency regime that has been in force in the country since March 2022.



AFP