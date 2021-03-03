Hawkeye is portrayed in the MCU by Jeremy renner, and this actor became the new target of some people through social networks.

The reason is that some dark moments from his past came to light, and as has happened with other personalities in the medium, they already want to cancel it.

This campaign started with a hashtag that very soon became viral on Twitter, and far from being extinct, it seems that it is gaining more people who support the cancellation of who plays Hawkeye.

Under the hashtag #ripjeremyrenner, multiple users of Twitter They recalled some unfortunate moments the actor had in the past.

The one that attracted the most attention has to do with the accusations made by his ex-wife Sonni pacheco, who in 2019 declared having suffered threats from the actor while he was drugged.

The serious thing about the matter is that other of his ex-girlfriends confirmed the information, and even assured that the interpreter of Hawkeye He took his daughter to parties and orgies where he left her unsupervised.

Several fans posted notes about Jeremy Renner’s violent and destructive behavior. ‘

‘I just wanted to say that he said the n-word, he’s constantly a real life bastard, and domestic abuse with his wife was confirmed by babysitter #ripjeremyrenner.’

‘OMG I can’t believe it #ripjeremyrenner’.

This campaign created on social networks received the support of many people; However, Disney has not commented on the matter or mentioned his possible departure as Hawkeye.

A few weeks ago the actress was fired Gina Carano for your comments through Twitter, so there are probably repercussions.

Do you think they should replace him in the role of Hawkeye?

