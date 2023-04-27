various network users They have been criticizing “This is war” for the punishment he received Said Palau in one of the competitions of the program. But that’s not all, beyond the harsh criticism, dozens of people ask that the América TV reality show be definitively canceled, as they allege that what happened with Alejandra Baigorria’s boyfriend could be replicated by the children’s audience that follows the space entertainment, a situation that could put their physical integrity at risk. In the images, Austin’s brother is seen obviously uncomfortable.

What happened to Said Palao?

In the edition of “EEG” of April 25, Said Palao lost in a competition against Mario Irivarren, which caused him to receive a mandatory punishment that consisted of putting 30 leagues on his face, for which he was totally unaware that this could affect his health. This, because, By applying pressure, these objects cut off blood circulation, in addition to the pressure against your skin.

In the video the competitor is seen feeling increasingly uncomfortable and far from noticing it, the drivers Johanna San Miguel and Renzo Schuller only managed to make comments in a mocking tone. This did not go unnoticed by the viewers and they made an immense wave of criticism against the production led by Peter Fajardo.

User asks to cancel “This is war”

As usual, America TV uploads part of the content they broadcast to their social networks, one of the publications was precisely that of Said’s punishment in “EEG”. In said video, many Internet users left their discontent in writing for the type of actions that are carried out in the tuned program. However, due to criticism, this post is no longer available because it was removed.

“They really are unconscious to make those kinds of games”, “It’s wild”, “What a pain, what kind of games are those”, “What pathetic games, what have they come to”are some of the comments that some users left behind the outrageous images.

‘Peluchín’ criticizes the production of “EEG”

The host of “Love and Fire”, Rodrigo Gonzalez, criticized the reality show “This is war” for the challenge that Said Palao was forced to meet. The popular ‘Peluchín’ criticized the need to resort to these types of scenes to capture the public’s attention.

“Do they need to resort to that sadism to get attention? I understand that it is a show that has to stay on the air, that it leads in its schedule, all you want, but there are things that are difficult to watch,” manifested live.