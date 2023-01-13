Guadalajara, Jalisco.- They are looking for cancel the presentation of the Greek group Der Stürmer in Guadalajara, for promoting racism and xenophobia.

The Guadalajara Anti-Facist Coordinator and 190 other organizations demanded that the presentation not be made scheduled for Friday, January 13.

“In the last days in our city a neo-Nazi musical event has been called (…) the band is considered cult among connoisseurs of neo-Nazi music and whose members sympathize with the Greek fascist party Golden Dawn, in which its militants stabbed to death Pavlos Fyssas, an anti-fascist singer in 2013,” they reported in a statement.

The event is promoted with limited space for 100 people and it will be held in a bar located in the Centro Barranquitas neighborhood.

“By being reserved for a ‘select’ group of 100 people, they stimulate the articulation of neo-Nazi activities in our city (…) without a doubt they threaten our liberties by arguing freedom of expression,” highlighted the Guadalajara Anti-Facist Coordinator.

It is worth mentioning that the name of the group, “Der Stürmer”, refers to a Nazi propaganda weekly which was published from 1923 to 1945.

The Coordination also He accused the two bands from Guadalajara and one from Mexico City that will open the concert of supporting hate speech.

In addition, they also disqualified the promoters Metarockfosis, Azermedoth Records, Black Serpent Legacy and Blood Productions.

In October 2022, a clandestine concert organized and promoted by fascist bands and fanatics in Mexico City.

We recommend you read:

The event, as in Guadalajara, was secretly publicized among groups and social media pages of far-right groups.

The event was held in the Pentathlon Hall, in the Santa María la Ribera neighborhood and It was closed after the concert was announced.

(Reporting by Mariana Quintero and Reforma)