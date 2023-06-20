Tuesday, June 20, 2023, 00:46



The Franz Weber Foundation announced yesterday that it will file a complaint with the Ministry of Social Rights against the organization of a “comic bullfighting show” scheduled for September in the Murcia bullring. He judges it contrary to the law on the rights of people with disabilities and their social inclusion, because people with achondroplasia -short stature- participate. The naturalists are based on the legal prohibition of “shows or recreational activities in which people with disabilities are used or this circumstance to provoke mockery, mockery or ridicule from the public in a manner contrary to the respect due to human dignity”.

Sources from the organizing company of the Bullfighting Fair pointed out that the ‘show’ is announced without reference to the physical condition of the artists. And the National Association of Organizers of Bullfighting Shows (Anoet) claimed the right to work for people with disabilities. He recalled that the same law states that “people with disabilities will participate in public entertainment and recreational activities, including bullfighting, without discrimination or exclusions that infringe their right to be fully included in the community.”

The promoter of the event, Juan Antonio Bermejo ‘Popeye’, defines the ‘show’ (also announced this year at the Teruel fair) as “familiar, prepared for children and adults and focused on the little ones spending a happy afternoon”.