A French court charged one man with murder and collusion with another, today, Tuesday, based on a report filed by their neighbor.

The neighbor reported that the two men had asked him for a saw to hide the body of a man he had killed.

Galleot Detlind Baudouin, Prosecutor of Burgouan (in southeastern France), said that a man in the Tour de Pan (Isire department) received a “sudden request on Sunday evening from his two neighbors who wanted a saw in order to conceal a corpse.”

The judge, who opened a murder investigation, added that the apartment rented was sheltering the dead man, who was “somewhat homeless.”

On Sunday evening, the police arrested the tenant and a friend who was there at the time of the crime. The first, aged 34, was charged with murder and placed in prison. As for his friend, who is 50, he was charged with complicity and placed under judicial supervision.

The newspaper “Dauphiné-Libre” reported that the three men quarreled on Saturday evening, and the 54-year-old victim was stabbed several times with a knife. The two men took refuge in the neighbor at about ten o’clock on Sunday evening, in an attempt to get rid of the corpse, which was found wrapped in plastic tape.