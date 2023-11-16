A group of personalities from the field of human rights and child protection They sent an open letter this Thursday to the UN Secretary General, António Guterres, to include the Israeli Army, the Al Qassam brigades of Hamas and the Islamic Jihad in the “list of shame” of perpetrators of serious violations of children in conflict.

The letter, which remains open to whoever wants to subscribe to it, is signed by the current directors of Amnesty International, Agnès Callamard, and of Human Right Watch, Tirana Hassan, two former directors of Unicef ​​(Carol Bellamy and Anthony Lake), and a dozen directors or former directors of organizations related to child protection.

The inclusion of countries in this “list of shame” is not new, last June, the UN included the Russian Armed Forces and affiliated groups, after attributing the death of more than a hundred minors and injuries to more than half a thousand during 2022.

The signatories of this Thursday’s letter remember that Until November 7, Israeli bombings killed 4,237 Palestinian children, according to figures from the Ministry of Health in Gaza, which represented 40% of civilian victims; For their part, the October 7 attacks by Hamas and Islamic Jihad cost the lives of 31 Israeli children, and also took another 30 children hostage.

Palestinians evacuated to the south of the Gaza Strip.

In addition to the deaths and kidnappings, Israeli shelling has damaged 278 school buildings and 120 health facilities, and power outages and fuel restrictions are making it difficult to treat or transport sick or injured children in Gaza.

“The death or mutilation of children, their kidnapping, attacks on schools and hospitals and the denial of humanitarian aid are serious outrages to children in armed conflicts,” recall the signatories.

The inclusion of Israel, Hamas and Islamic Jihad on this list should include explicit references to respect and protection of children’s rights, recall its signatories, who insist that “it is imperative for all parties to scrupulously respect humanitarian law in the course of the battles”.

