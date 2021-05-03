Two hundred European intellectuals and artists have published a letter to the Heads of State and Government of the member countries of the European Union and the leaders of the Community institutions asking them to affirm that, if an independent Scotland decides one day to return to the EU, ‘ you will not have to apply for membership as a ‘new’ accession candidate. ‘

The letter recalls that no constituency in Scotland voted in favor of ‘Brexit’ in the 2016 referendum and that, despite 62% of its voters opting to stay, the British Government negotiated a drastic march of the Union without take into account the voice of Scottish institutions. “It is an unprecedented event, requiring fresh ideas,” say the signatories.

The publication of the letter comes three days before the elections to the Parliament of Edinburgh, this Thursday. Polls predict that voting for the Scottish National Party (SNP) and Green will give a majority of seats to those who advocate for independence. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has insisted that he will not facilitate a new referendum.

Back



The petition concerns one of the most controversial issues in the 2014 referendum. The government of David Cameron, and the then president of the European Commission, José Manuel Barroso, warned the Scots that independence would mean being left out of the EU. In the expression of the Spanish president, Mariano Rajoy, he should join the queue of candidates for access. Two years later, a slim majority in England and Wales dragged Scotland and Northern Ireland out of the EU.

Notable scholars, such as the English economic historian Adam Tooze, the German Egyptologist Jan Assman or the Slovenian philosopher Slavoj Źiźek, join actors, writers or musicians among the signatories from all EU countries and UK nations – Brian Eno, Elena Ferrante, Brian Cox, Val McDermid, Colm Tóibín, …- and the Spanish professors Daniel Innerarity, Santiago López-García and Joan Subirats.