The Polish adolescent family that last Saturday disappeared in Tenerife waters Near to the natural pool of the Charco del Viento, the search is not abandoned, the Association for the Prevention of Accidents in the Aquatic Environment ‘Canary Islands, 1,500 km of coast’ has reported on Saturday.

The association indicates in a statement that Kasia, mother of the missing teenager, 15 -year – They want to “find it and take it home”. He is there, somewhere in the ocean, waiting. We ask for help with all our hearts to find it. Do not stop looking for him, please. ”

Arek was looking dragged sea sea From inside the natural pool of the Charco del Viento, in the north of Tenerife. In principle it had been informed that they were bathing in this coastal space, “says the association.

The girl’s father He threw himself into the water to rescue thembut he could only hold her arm, while the teenager was sucked by the effect of waves in that area of ​​abrupt coast and full of rocks and outgoing.

Arek was on vacation in the south of the island with his family and did Waves up to four meters high.

The association comments that Arek’s relatives found Psychological and emotional support in psychologists Teresa Martínez and Karolina Walczyk, and translator Pedro de Gracia.

The teenager’s mother thanked “deeply” The work of all emergency, rescue and health media that for days have sought Arek’s body from land, sea and air, and has requested that the search continue.