The Association of Neighbors of the Malecón y su Huerta has submitted a letter to the new mayor of Murcia, José Antonio Serrano, and to the General Directorate of Cultural Assets “requesting the immediate stoppage of the foundation works that are being carried out in the square of the old lake of the Botanical Garden of the Malecón ».

As explained from the association, the project to remodel the garden of the previous government team foresees the installation of a high-rise metallic lemon tree (10 meters) as a new children’s game. A large structure, whose trunk began to be installed yesterday, “a monumental element. And the Botanical Garden is a historical garden in Murcia linked to the BIC of the Paseo del Malecón. For this reason, the giant lemon tree undoubtedly violates the Cultural Heritage Law of the Region of Murcia, as it is a discordant element with great visual impact ”.

The mayor meets with the neighbors



The City Council assures that, «in this case, we have to await the response of the General Directorate of Cultural Assets, as the competent and responsible body in terms of protection of BIC. It is clear that the interest of the City Council is to preserve the Malecón, one of the most emblematic and unique places in the municipality.

Residents of the area warn that, in addition, drilling and concreting damage the subsoil of the garden and the roots of nearby trees, affecting the historic site. “All the works in the garden should be aimed at the restoration of the natural and artistic heritage, and the return of the scientific, botanical and educational character that gave rise to this unique space in the first third of the 19th century.”

In response to this request, the mayor’s office says that «we will be on top of this project and we will talk with the neighbors, because what is clear is that a work has been planned that has not had their participation and that is why now we find ourselves with this situation », They affirm about the neighborhood opposition.

Precisely in this regard, the association, which has raised objections to both the City Council and Cultural Assets, proposes to review and modify the current project, “eliminating the elements contrary to the good conservation of the BIC and implementing an exemplary restoration” that returns Murcia its historic botanical garden “while making it compatible with its daily use as a park.

Thus, the councilor Ainhoa ​​Sánchez, responsible for Pedanías and Neighborhoods, Human Resources and Urban Development, will receive today the Association of Neighbors of the Malecón and its Huerta to address the matter in depth and decide how to act.