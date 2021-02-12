The sponsoring lawyer of Gisela Marisol Doyle, the woman who denounced Cristian Pavón for sexual abuse, claimed before the Alta Gracia Prosecutor’s Office, in charge of Alejandro Peralta Otonello, preventive detention or prohibiting the Boca footballer from leaving the country. This occurred shortly after the information of a possible return of Kichán to Los Angeles Galaxy.

Pavón was denounced by a young woman for “sexual abuse with carnal access” at a party in the Anisacate Valley, a town in Córdoba where he was born and where he has family and friends roots.

The woman’s name is Marisol Doyle and she publicized the case on social networks, ensuring that she was dealing with this situation for a year and that after a while she was encouraged to make it visible, because before she was afraid to tell it.

Marisol Doyle (34) denounced Boca forward Cristian Pavón for sexual abuse.

“A year ago I have been facing many situations and trying to heal wounds and making Justice act,” said the complainant on her Instagram account. He also published a shared image where Pavón is seen along with part of the complaint, where he asks to be investigated “For sexual abuse with carnal access, typified in article 119 of the Penal Code.”

The case is in the hands of the prosecutor Alejandro Peralta Otonello, who is currently on vacation and will return to his duties this Tuesday, January 16. His colleagues did not expand on the fact, although they are aware of this cause, which would have been before 2021.

Marisol’s lawyer is Fernando Burlando and has been representing her since March 2020, who also represents Daniela Cortés for the case of gender-based violence against Sebastián Villa. According to what they told this media, the expert reports “would have clearly determined the abuse.”

The lawyers of Gisela Doyle, who denounced Pavon for alleged sexual abuse, asked a prosecutor from Alta Gracia to prohibit the player from leaving the country. Pavon would be about to be sold to the United States for $ 10 million, but He has not yet been charged for the alleged fact. The forward’s lawyers denied the woman the abuse she reported.

“Having learned through different media of great public importance (such as Clarín, TN, Olé, Infobae, TyC Sports, La Nación, ESPN Argentina and TNT Sports, among others) of the imminent departure from the country of the accused , Mr. Cristian Pavón (…), and having not been summoned to testify, I request your honor to receive his statement and order his preventive detention (…), since there are vehement indications of danger of flight or of obstruction of the investigation, “says the brief presented by Luciano Bocco, accompanied by Fernando Burlando.

