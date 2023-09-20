The Court of First Instance and Instruction number 3 of Caravaca de la Cruz already has on its table the request for more proceedings to continue investigating the case of the awarding of the exploitation of the Calasparra bullring. The magistrate recently took a statement from José Vélez, Government delegate, leader of the PSRM-PSOE and former mayor of Calasparra, who is being investigated in the case along with the former Secretary of Organization of the PSRM Jordi Arce, also investigated.

After these statements – and many other testimonials – the private prosecution, carried out by the lawyer Juan Rigabert on behalf of the councilors Carlos Alajarín, from Ciudadanos, and Alonso Torrente, from Calasparra Viva, has asked the judge to carry out ten new proceedings. In the document, to which LA VERDAD has had access, the regional television (La7) is requested to list the broadcasts of the patron saint festivities of Calasparra that it carried out between 2017 and 2019 and where the idea of ​​broadcasting the running of the bulls came from. location.

This party also requests that the officials who acted as municipal auditors between 2017 and 2019 be identified and summoned as witnesses so that they can provide the court with information about the invoice payments made. Some payments about which Vélez was questioned. The private prosecution also asks the magistrate to require several signage and printing companies to provide copies of the work they carried out for the City Council in those years and which appear in different invoices.

This party, in its writing, also demands some information from the Calaparra Town Council as the organizer of the bulls that take place during the September festivities. Specifically, he wants me to clarify if since these bull runs were recovered in 1999, the bulls that run the bulls are the same ones that fight in the afternoon in the bullfights; and whether those cattle by bullfighting businessmen were free until 2015. That year was the first in which the Chipé company, whose administrator is also under investigation, took charge of the bullfighting fair.

The accusation also demands that this firm provide invoices derived from numerous expenses, such as those corresponding to the cleaning of the bullring.