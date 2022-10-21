Saturday, October 22, 2022
They ask that Liz Truss not receive a pension of more than 100,000 euros a year London

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 21, 2022
in World
Liz Truss

Liz Truss announcing her resignation this Thursday.

Liz Truss announcing her resignation this Thursday.

Truss agreed to the position of Prime Minister on September 6 after an internal process.

The conservative Liz Truss should not receive the pension of 115,000 pounds (131,675 euros) a year to which she would be entitled as a former British Prime Ministersaid this Friday the leader of the Democratic Liberal Party, Ed Davey.

In a statement to Radio LBC, the politician pointed out that most people have to work at least 35 years to be entitled to collect the state pension in the United Kingdom, which stands at 185 pounds (211 euros) a week.

“I think working 45 days (Truss’s time in office) shouldn’t give you a pension that is much more than what people get after a lifetime of work,” Davey added.

Truss accepted the position of prime minister on September 6 after an internal process that lasted several weeks, but yesterday she announced her resignation as a result of the chaos that has surrounded her administration due to her controversial economic program, which caused turbulence in the markets, which forced him to reverse almost all measures.

EFE

