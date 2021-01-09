Former deputy Elisa Carrió, and a group of deputies from the Civic Coalition finally denounced the former Supreme Court judge, Eugenio Zaffaroni, before the Inter-American Court of Human Rights of which today the ultra-Kirchner lawyer is a member.

In their brief, they asked the president of the tribunal that is part of the Organization of American States, the Costa Rican Elizabeth Odio Benito, to a disciplinary process is opened for the conduct and statements of Zaffaroni to be investigated, who usually expresses himself in controversial political party terms – for the position he holds – and always in favor of officials of management K who have causes or are imprisoned for acts of corruption.

Knowing that it is very difficult for the Court to open a process of dismissal of Zaffaroni, which in any case would require the agreement of the States parties, the deputies pointed out that at least there may be sanctions, for what constitutes “A flagrant violation of current regulations and of the duties of his position as a magistrate.”

The request was sent to the Court on Friday night, after they announced it this week through a statement that they signed due to the latest controversy generated by Zaffaroni: in addition to criticizing the conviction of former Vice President Amado Boudou for the Ciccone cause and later confirmed by the Supreme Court, it attacked a judicial decision to revoke his house arrest.

“The legal tool and immediate solution that there is now for these things is the pardon, if not, the political prisoners will continue, without a doubt,” Zaffaroni stressed in a radio interview. And he added: “The pardon is a political and government act that exists in all the Constitutions,” he said and even compromised President Alberto Fernández with its impact, who had to come out to clarify that he is not thinking of that solution for the prisoners. as they press from their own space.

The request to open a disciplinary process against the lawyer and to which Clarín had access was signed in addition to Carrió by deputies Juan Manuel López, Maximiliano Ferraro, Paula Oliveto Lago, Mariana Zuvic, Marcela Campagnoli and Javier Campos, among others. They are the same people who signed this week’s statement in which they considered the statements about Boudou – and ultimately pressure on President Alberto Fernández – as intolerable, “made with ignorance and bad faith, which violate the Constitution and international treaties against the corruption ”, they pointed out.

The letter with the legal bases also came out with copy to the Secretary General of the OAS, Luis Almagro, the president of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, Joel Hernández García, and the president of the Permanent Council of the Organization of American States, María del Carmen Roquebert León.

There are numerous statements and political meetings by Zaffaroni with the current Vice President Cristina Kirchner and her officials, whom he has advised as a judge of the Inter-American Court, which is clear – the request to Elizabeth Odio Bendito affirms, noting that when they take office, the judges solemnly swear or declare that they will exercise their functions “with honesty, independence and impartiality” and that they will keep “secrecy of all deliberations”. And the complainants also pointed out the Inter-American Convention on Human Rights -which gave life to the Court- repeatedly emphasizes the fight against corruption, which it considers “like a plague” that affects societies.

In the request for the opening of a disciplinary process by Carrió, Ferraro and López, among others, he lists some of the most controversial attitudes of Zaffaroni, whom the former president has put as an example of good behavior in his attacks on the current Supreme Court: the signature of a petition in favor of Boudou under the title “With Lawfare there is no democracy”. Or statements such as the following: “the behavior of the Supreme Court is worse than in the government of (Mauricio) Macri”; “During the Macri government there was no Supreme Court ruling as aberrant as Boudou’s”; whose house arrest “is due to the risk of a pandemic and for family reasons.” He said that “current officials are afraid of lawfare, the cacerolazo, Clarín and that they will apply any complaint.”

They indicated that when requesting the pardon of former officials convicted of corruption, Zaffaroni “flagrantly ignored the constitutional regulations of his country and the jurisprudence of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation of which he was a member.” whose reading excludes “the benefits of pardon and commutation of sentences” for these cases.

Zaffaroni was elected judge of the Inter-American Court of Human Rights in 2016, long after his resignation from the Supreme Court of this country. At the time, there were numerous challenges. Among them was the head of the Usina de Justicia, Diana Cohen Agrest, who among other reasons accused the magistrate of bias.

But in addition to listing legal reasons for the judge’s functioning, Cohen Agrest recalled that on a personal level, the judge to be appointed before the Argentine Supreme Court “had to regularize his status as an offender of the tax law.” And it has always had conflicts with criminal law: “the judge rented his properties to a network of 10 brothels. Prestigious NGOs denounced this illegal activity before the Attorney General’s Office. But since the judge had delegated the administration of their rents in his (then) partner, Ricardo Montiveros, he pleaded guilty to violating the prophylaxis law on tolerance houses, and paid a ridiculous fine with which he managed to regularize the situation. “