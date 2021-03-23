The Magistrates Association asked this Tuesday that is declared unconstitutional the intimation by the Anses to judges and prosecutors, so that they can decide if they will retire or withdraw their pension file. The written submission goes against the 200 letters document sent from the body directed by Fernanda Raverta.

After the body that the camper Raverta directs advanced in sending document letters to 200 judges and prosecutors to decide whether to retire or withdraw the file initiated for such purposes, the Magistrates Association made a presentation before the administrative litigation, claiming the declaration of unconstitutional of the location made by Anses.

“By means of the present one I am writing to you in order to summon it to accompany within the term of 30 administrative working days the presentation of the resignation to the position that it carries out to be able to conclude the social security process”. With that brief letter, ANSES began to intimidate about 200 judges and prosecutors a month ago.

The social security body maintains that it is about an “ordering measure”, due to the number of files that were found on standby despite being open for years. For many magistrates and prosecutors, the determination to intimidate them responds to one of the many actions of the Government “with which they seek to advance on Justice,” as pointed out by a close friend of the Magistrates Association.

After analyzing the situation and with the majority of the judges and prosecutors that make up the ANSES list, the Association of Magistrates decided to move forward with the presentation that maintains that the summons does not correspond, since these are cases that began their pension processing “previously to the validity of the Law 27,546, without presentation of cessation “.

ANSES is the one who has under its orbit the pension system of the Judiciary, after approval in Congress of the controversial retirement reform of the sector. For this reason, the Association of Magistrates in the letter, where the association that brings together the prosecutors also signs, indicated that this notice made “does not correspond” and that the measure “is in clear violation of guarantees provided in articles 110 and 120 of the National Constitution “.

In another section of the presentation, which he accessed Clarion, it was required that “an urgent precautionary measure not to innovate be decreed that suspends the process established there and the sites in progress.”

Under this same guideline, the Magistrates Association maintains that Raverta with in its location “violates the individual rights of members of the associations”, and “adds as a central axis the breach of the constitutional guarantee of functional independence of the Judicial Power and the Public Ministry perpetrated by means of a regulatory excess of the norm here questioned “.

The disputed regulation, the judicial presentation maintains, “regulates regressive and unreasonable of the special pension scheme of its members “.

Consequently, it is claimed “due to the concurrence of the affectation of the functional independence of the Judicial Power and the Public Ministry due to the putting in crisis of the guarantee of immobility of its magistrates and officials”, that the action of the organism of the social Security.

From ANSES they criticize the existence of a “administrative disorder”, since they found 200 forecast folders started, but not finished. In fact, they maintain that there are about thirteen judges on that list who are over 75 years old – the age limit for a magistrate to retire – with their respective retirement folders unfinished. There is a case of an 82-year-old judge who is still in office.

In the Judiciary, they insist that this methodology was endorsed by the previous pension scheme. That is, when judges and prosecutors were 60 years old, they could start their retirement procedures, but the process did not end until they submitted their resignation. For this reason, the reading of the ANSES circular that allowed the sending of letter documents, is seen as a pressure on the Judicial Power.