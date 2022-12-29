The team that promotes the presidential aspiration of the Chancellor Marcelo Ebrard demanded the leadership of Brunette bring order and establish an even floor towards the 2024 contest after the exhibition of billboards that promote the Head of Government, Claudia Sheinbaum.

Emmanuel Reyesfederal deputy of this party and who publicly warned of a possible diversion of public resources to promote Sheinbaum, now criticized that the morenista leader, Mario Delgadohas not called the teams of the applicants to establish rules.

He considered that it is one thing to work with the bases of Morena to position the so-called corcholatas, and another is to carry out a campaign open to the public to favor Sheinbaum.

“The principles of the party are: do not lie, do not steal and do not betray. It seems that it is a simulation (the campaign) and we cannot cover an illegality, we cannot be complicit in illegal situations, and they (the federal deputies who promote Sheinbaum ) are acting outside the law,” he said in an interview.

“The law on anticipated campaign acts is being violated. Therefore, it is opportune to call on the leadership to hold the meeting and establish clear rules for the coming months, because what they are doing will provoke legal resources that put the aspiration of the aspirants”.

He reminded the public servants who support the Head of Government that as the Opposition they criticized the early campaign carried out by the Enrique Pena Nieto.

“We criticized the display of billboards, excessive spending, now we are asking for the same, we have to be critical, we have the right to discern and an obligation to point out,” he added.

For his part, the coordinator of federal deputies, Ignacio Mierasked legislators to act calmly.

“Let’s all put an ice pack on our heads, that we think about the unity of our movement, that there are even things that do not benefit those who have the legitimate aspiration to participate in something that is substantive for us, which is the continuity of the Fourth Transformation. The continuity of a transformative project unites us all,” he said.

The legislator reminded them that the promotion is established in the Constitution, so they must analyze making their expressions in another way.

“I respect all those who aspire, but my obligation as coordinator of the parliamentary group is to maintain the stability and unity of the group and the continuity of the transformative project,” he added.