The Franz Weber Foundation sent a letter to the acting president of the Region of Murcia, Fernando López Miras, to paralyze the bullfighting event for people with achondroplasia scheduled for September 16 in the Murcia bullring.

The naturalists announced last June that they would file a complaint with the Ministry of Social Rights and contacted the General Directorate for People with Disabilities of the regional government, the Prosecutor’s Office delegated in the matter and also warned the public administrations involved , such as the Murcia City Council, according to a press release issued.

The foundation sets as a precedent the denial of permission for a similar activity in Cortes de la Frontera (Málaga), where the Junta de Andalucía did not allow the event to take place in accordance with the current regulatory framework, and another in Extremadura in June of this year.

The General Law on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities contains an additional provision that vetoes “any bullfighting show in which there is mockery, ridicule or humiliating content for people with functional diversity.”

In addition, they warn, that “the regular presence of minors as spectators reinforces negative stereotypes about people with achondroplasia, as dozens of families have denounced in recent times.”

The naturalists hope that López Miras can advance in the blocking of “these degrading shows” and mediate before their Ministries so that the rejection is “forceful, legal and beneficial for a population group that does not want to continue being associated with cruel mockery.”