Tegucigalpa.- A dozen national and international organizations asked Honduras on Wednesday to decree a state of humanitarian emergency to deal with the massive influx of migrants in a situation of human mobility in the east of the Central American country.

In a joint statement, the organizations highlighted the need to “issue an emergency decree” to immediately activate an “orderly response” mechanism from the different State institutions, with the support of civil society and international organizations.

“This response implies attention to the migrant population with a rights-based, comprehensive and differentiated approach,” the organizations point out, detailing that nearly 7,000 foreigners with irregular status have entered Honduras through the eastern region in the first quarter of 2022.

Read more: “We want visas”, Migrants force their way into INM offices in Chiapas

The decree must also “adhere to the international obligations contracted in terms of protection standards for migrant people, that include respect for the principles of action without harm, the best interests of boys and girls, non-refoulement and access to procedures for asylum seekers, immediate attention to victims of human trafficking and smuggling, among others” , they add.

Immediate response

Organizations, including Plan International and the Pastoral Office for Human Mobility, of the Honduran Catholic Church, they made an “urgent call” to the State of Honduras so that it can give an “immediate response” to these people who are in “extreme vulnerability”.

In addition, they exhort the Honduran Parliament to promote “immediate reforms” to the Immigration and Aliens Law to exonerate the collection of fineswhich is around 220 dollars, to migrants for having entered the country irregularly.

They add that the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migrationsigned by the Honduran State in 2018, establishes that “human rights must be respected at the borders and an examination, evaluation and referral of migrants based on human rights must be carried out”.

It further establishes that states commit to “examine relevant policies and practices to ensure that they do not unintentionally create, exacerbate, or increase the vulnerability of migrantsapplying a human rights-based approach”.

Migration policy with a human rights approach.

Justice operators must “attend, give an immediate and effective response to the complaints made by the different organizations and the migrantswho are victims of illegal actions, physical and verbal aggression, human trafficking, among other violations of their human rights,” the statement said.

The organizations ask the Honduran government to implement “positive measures” that include raising awareness among the population, immigration authorities and other institutions, to fight against xenophobia and discrimination against migrants.

They also ask Honduras to “urgently convene” the installation of an inter-institutional working group to define a immigration policy with a human rights approach, consistent with the current reality of migration.

The organizations urged the international community to “join efforts in the humanitarian management of the crisis and the approach to this situation, from the different spaces of regional and international discussion under the premise of the co-responsibility that exists in the management of migratory flows to good governance in migration”.

Read more: INM rescues 18 migrants and recovers two bodies in the Rio Grande (VIDEO)