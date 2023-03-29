The silent war between Wanda Nara and China Suárez continues. Mauro Icardi’s wife has repeatedly stated that she has no intention of forgiving her for what happened with the footballer. The first real crisis of the couple was born right…

The silent war continues between Wanda Nara And China Suarez . The wife of Mauro Icardi he has repeatedly stated that he has no intention of forgiving her for what happened with the footballer. The first real crisis of the couple was born precisely for that meeting in Paris, while Wanda and her sister Zaira they were in Milan. The theme of their rivalry is always current, so nothing new. But recently a China Suarez a comment has been asked relating to Argentina, host of MasterChef Argentina.

To the microphones of Socios del Espectaculo in China Suarez a comment on Wanda host of MasterChef was asked point-blank. Immediately the actress made to leave and get away from the envoy of the program. “I’m going because you’re asking me this,” Suárez replied to the correspondent who told her he didn’t want to disturb her. “I want to ask, with all due respect, if you don’t like the question, don’t walk away.” But China reiterated: “Look, let’s end it well. Why are you going to ask me a question that I know you don’t want to ask? More balls”, added the actress: “You were about to ask it. But you didn’t bother me”. In any case, China Suarez did not respond. The Cold War continues.