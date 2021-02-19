In the midst of the controversy over the doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus that were destined for political militants or people who are not essential workers in different towns of the interior, opposition leaders claimed a penalty of up to six years in prison for officials who authorize them.

The bill was presented in the Chamber of Deputies by the legislator of the Civic Coalition Lucila Lehmann, who asks that the penal code be incorporated into the crime against public safety due to improper use of vaccines.

The initiative reached Congress “as a result of the proliferation of complaints and cases of officials and political activists favored to be inoculated with the first dose of Sputinik-V, outside of the priorities of this stage of the campaign,” they specified from that point on. space.

They refer to the cases that became public in recent days and sparked controversy in San Andres de Giles, Henderson, Chivilcoy or Comandante Piedra Buena, in Santa Cruz.

“Given the lack of criminal definition of the crime for mismanagement of vaccines and given that We see countless cases of partisan use of vaccines on the part of mayors, governors and provincial authorities of the Kirchner government, is that we propose to incorporate a reform to the penal code that allows the Justice to harshly punish those who commit abuses of power in the distribution and allocation of vaccines, “said Lehmann.

For the deputy for Santa Fe, “the Frente de Todos seeks to take political advantage of the vaccination campaign against covid-19.”

And he launched: “There they are, taking advantage of their status as militants. Since the beginning of the quarantine, it was stained with unethical irregularities and that now with this reform, we seek to correct, penalizing the use of resources by all Argentines for partisan purposes “.

The bill presented by Lehmann proposes to incorporate, among crimes against Public Health, article 202 bis to the Penal Code: “It will be prison from one to six years the one that steals, destroys, disables, distributes or uses in a different way to the assigned destination by the competent authority, medicinal substances suitable for the treatment of the diseases mentioned in the previous article “.

“The political need to generate epics in the midst of a series of failures and bad decisions, leads the Government to make a crude use of vaccination, exposing them to society, as what they really are: advantageous, unethical and dishonest“, the deputy closed through a statement.

Transparency claims in the Province

The vaccination campaign against the coronavirus continues in the province of Buenos Aires. Photo: Mauricio Nievas.

In addition, a deputy and a senator from Juntos por el Cambio presented a bill for the creation of a public registry of vaccinated persons in the legislature of the Province of Buenos Aires. All in response to the fact that some of the complaints of “militant vaccination” occur in Buenos Aires territory,

Based on the same complaints that prompted Lehmann’s claim, Deputy Gabriela Besana and Senator Walter Lanaro propose the creation of the registry for “make the granting of vaccines transparent to avoid discretion“.

“Vaccination cannot be due to political affiliationThat is why we seek to create a public and accessible registry of those vaccinated against Covid19 in the Province. We have to add the public as guarantor of the vaccination process, so that it is transparent and the cases of discretionary applications to friends or militants do not continue to multiply, “said Besana in her project, which bears the signatures of Alex Campbell, Juan Carrara, Anastasia Peralta Ramos and Johanna Panebianco.

For his part, Lanaro stressed the importance of “promoting projects that strengthen trust between the State and the neighbors. More so, taking into account the health and vaccination process that we are going through.”

And he added: “We need the government and its team to work seriously and show it to society. Information cannot be hidden in a pandemic context. We ask that there be a section on the official website of the Province where any person from Buenos Aires can, following the personal data protection rules, know who gets vaccinated and when“.

Among the most resounding complaints is the case of Henderson, where the block of councilors of Together for Change targeted Mayor Ignacio Pugnaloni for allegedly authorizing the vaccination of 100 K militants.

Another case that it caused was registered in Santa Cruz, where the mayor of Comandante Piedra Buena, his wife and his driver were vaccinated. Due to this fact, Governor Alicia Kirchner ordered the temporary removal of the director of the hospital in that town.